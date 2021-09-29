News

‘They are more connected to nature than we are’

Amanda Seyfried has never hidden her passion for nature and everything that concerns it: just take a quick spin on the Instagram profile of the star of Oh Mama! to understand how much the actress is a lover of greenery and animals, to the point of living on a farm surrounded by four-legged friends.

To tell this passion was herself in a recent interview, in which she explained to admire the depth with which animals are spiritually connected to the world around us, certainly much more than us human beings.

They are in spiritual connection with nature more than we are. Simple beings, instinctively live and focused on the moment: there is something beautiful in opening up to this modality. And there is a lot to learn by observing how they interact with each other and how they interact with us. Finn, who is an Australian Shepherd, really helped me identify what’s important, keep my feet on the ground. It contributed to my emotional health, along with the fact of living in the green: as soon as I can, I take refuge on my farm“explained the actress.

Returning to his professional life, more rumors had recently been raised about a possible new sequel to the famous musical with Meryl Streep: Seyfried, however, seems to have definitely said no to Mamma Mia! 3.

