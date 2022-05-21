“They are nonsense”: Belinda’s reaction to the leak of her private conversation by Christian Nodal

Last Wednesday, May 18, the regional Mexican music interpreter leaked a conversation with his ex-fiancée and attacked Belinda’s mother, whom accused of exploiting it for financial gain.

Belinda and Christian Nodal, after more than three months since their love breakup, They continue to generate controversy due to their constant statements and hints.

After these controversial revelations by Nodal, Belinda would have broken her silence by reacting on the subject and give the driver Ricardo Casares your opinion about what happened with your ex-partner.

According to information from the Mexican media, Ricardo Casares assured that Belinda answered his messages and revealed to him that Christian Nodal’s statements seem “fools”.

“At 9 in the morning I wrote to Belinda and she replied: ‘Thank you Ricardo, I’m not going to say anything, it really is nonsense,'” the driver would have reported.

Added to these alleged statements, Belinda held an interview with the magazine VanityTeen in which commented that you should not pay attention to negative comments coming from other people.

“Ignore what others want to say about you. It’s not always about rebelling. There is a reason for the existing rules. But let us not be affected by what others say, ”she indicated.

“The most important thing is to do what you love, how you want to do it, listen to what you feel, no matter what others say about it. Don’t let others get hold of you,” Belinda said.

These words were taken as a hint to Christian Nodal and his recent statements trying to hurt and harm his family.