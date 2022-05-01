They are not 33 but 50 million pesos for which Puebla lost to Mazatlán

Puebla vs Mazatlan

April 29, 2022 10:05 p.m.

Larcamonism is at a turning point. The sweet potato team suffers its third consecutive defeat, closing in the worst way a tournament that gave hope to its fans. Coach Nicolás Larcamón seems to have been unable to overcome the circumstances, and now his team is in danger of leaving the qualifying zone.

More news from Puebla:

He fought with Larcamón now Puebla’s DT puts him on the bench vs Mazatlán

The team has had its morbid overtones thanks to the relationship between both Mazatlan and La Franja. This is because the owner of Mazatlan is closely related to the administration of Puebla, it is rumored that the current owner of the Puebla club serves as a front man for Ricardo Salinas himself.

The 50 million pesos for which Puebla lost

Although it is known that Mazatlán was saved from the red zone of the ratio table, it also got rid of a fine of 33 million pesos (reason for the morbidity of the match) thanks to the victory against Puebla. But what was fundamental in the game was the decision of the VAR to mark a difficult penalty in favor of Mazatlán that meant 2-0.

The match ended 2-1, and thanks to the help of the VAR we can say that it is decisive for the match. VAR is undoubtedly still a subject of controversy and debate within world football, as it is considered unnecessary. The cost of VAR, according to Goal Argentina, is 50 million pesos for its installation per game.

More news from Puebla:

The reason why Vergara would prefer Larcamón over Cadena as Chivas manager