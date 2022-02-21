‘They are not going to beat us’; America’s fans launch a plea to Pachuca

Enrique Martinez Villar

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 20.02.2022





The worst short tournament start for the America in more than a decade has the fans “asking for mercy” to their rivalsas is the case of Pachuca this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, where the Tuzos arrived by bus at around 2:30 p.m. with some supporters of the Eagles launching curious shouts.

“Don’t go hitting us, assholes,” begged a couple of American fans standing at the access door of the Pachuca bus, while others greeted them with insults and whistles, confident that those led by Santiago Solari will finally give a good display in Clausura 2022, in which they have only won one game.

The truck that transported the America He also arrived at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and his followers demanded: “Lay eggs on him, motherfuckers”the minimum that this team needs to get out of the terrible streak in which it is with only 4 points out of 15 possible, a crisis that could worsen with another negative result against the Tuzos and with the Pumas as the next rival.

America put tickets on promotion

The Club America launched a promotion for their match against Pachuca, seeking to bring their fans closer at times of null sporting results that support them. So this Sunday tickets are 25 pesosbut it only applies to those who have their complete vaccination schedule against coronavirus.

America has not won at the Azteca since October

The crisis in the Eagles is such that their supposed fortress, the Azteca Stadium, has not seen a team win for four months. The last time America won on their field was on October 23, 2021 with a score of 2-1 against Miguel Herrera’s Tigres.

Since then, they lost on Day 17 of the A2021 against Monterrey and against Pumas in the second leg of the quarterfinals, in which they suffered a humiliating elimination. Already in Clausura 2022, they lost 2-0 against Atlas and fell 3-2 against Atlético de San Luis.