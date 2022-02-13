It might seem tempting to receive an email from the Revenue Agency informing us that a refund will arrive soon. Especially given all the tax obligations of the last few periods. But be careful because, in recent days, false emails have returned to circulate in the name of the Revenue Agency that could deceive taxpayers. Therefore the Revenue Agency warns you to be on your guard because opening that email could cost us dearly.

In fact, they are not refunds and checks by the Revenue Agency but misleading emails that can extort sensitive damage. It is the so-called phenomenon of phishing, or an online fraud against users. Through this phenomenon, malicious people try to get hold of the confidential and personal data of users. Their purpose is therefore to extract login and password numbers relating to credit cards and bank accounts.

Just like what happened to those who believed the false message received on the mobile phone where it was said that they had detected an anomaly on their account. In this way, the user clicking on the indicated link ended up in the trap of the bad guys.

They are not refunds and checks by the Revenue Agency but yet another scam to these distracted and unfortunate taxpayers

To communicate the new attempted fraud against taxpayers is precisely the Revenue Agency with a press release dated 9 February 2022. In recent months there have been attempts to defraud citizens by sending fake emails. The criminals use the name of entities such as the Revenue Agency, INPS or credit institutions to induce the recipient to open the mail. Despite the warnings from the authorities, some emails that were already the subject of previous phishing campaigns have returned to circulation in the last few days. In the press release, the Agency illustrates the two emails that are used as bait for unsuspecting taxpayers.

The first informs the taxpayer of a tax refund that can be obtained by filling in a refund form appropriately linked.

The second email, on the other hand, indicates alleged inconsistencies regarding periodic VAT communications. In this case, the email contains an attachment containing the latest version of the information about the inconsistencies found. The attachment itself contains the malicious file.

The Agency advises to pay attention to the emails that arrive. In fact, they are not refunds and checks by the Revenue Agency but a real phishing attempt. Therefore the Agency, disavowing any such message, through its press release invites citizens not to open any attachment but immediately trash it.

