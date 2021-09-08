they are not what you think!

During a recent promotional interview with a Chinese site Tony Leung, the legendary Hong Kong actor recently seen in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, revealed who his superheroes are Marvel favorites.

Leung admitted he’s been a longtime Marvel fan, and in the interview clip posted in China – and re-shared on Reddit by user someone8787, you can view it at the bottom of the article – the veteran actor revealed that Iron Man and Deadpool are his favorite heroes. Certainly a curious choice and anything but parochial.

Tony Leung’s choice of Iron Man as his favorite superhero is interesting considering the relationship between the Mandarin and Tony Stark in comics and movies: The Ten Rings, the organization led by Tony Leung’s character in Shang-Chi, has made his debut in the MCU right in the saga of Robert Downey Jr., and even in Iron Man 3 Ben Kingsley plays a ‘fake’ version of the Mandarin, as also explained in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Unfortunately, however, a battle between the (real) Mandarin and Iron Man seems unlikely, since both characters are dead in the MCU. As for Deadpool, however, which has no connection with Leung’s character either in the movies or in the comics, it seems that Ryan Reynolds’ popular and foul-mouthed anti-hero simply made his way into Tony Leung’s heart.

It will be interesting to see if further opportunities arise for the Hong Kong actor to reprise his role after the events of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. As with his other works, the actor embodied a magnificent performance as Shang-Chi’s grieving father, whose love for his late wife forces him to take irrational and dangerous actions. According to the reception of fans on social networks after the release of the film Wenwu is already one of the most beloved villains in the MCU, and its future appearance (perhaps in a flashback) is not to be excluded.

For more insights here are 5 movies with Tony Leung to see immediately if you loved him in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.