“They are offensive.” And the KitKats are retired

A strong protest against the multinational has recently erupted in India Nestle due to some packaging of bars KitKat withholdings “ offensive “towards the Hindu gods. The controversy originated in the state of Orissa, in the east of the country, since ancient sacred rock paintings found in the federated entity in question, in the Temple of the Sun of Konarak, were reproduced on the offending casings. , on those packages appeared the images of the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, as painted on the walls of that place of worship.

The fact that those sacred images were present on the packaging of KitKat bars was interpreted by the faithful as an outrage, that is, as an invitation to consumers to “ tear off and throw in the trash or on the ground the faces of the gods “At the impulse of the increasingly strong protests promoted by the Hindus, Nestlé was eventually forced to intervene by withdrawing those bars from the Indian market and providing the following explanations and official apologies to the population.

According to the multinational, those casings with those sacred paintings depicted on them were designed to “ celebrate culture “and to make the inhabitants of Orissa better known artistic heritage of that State. A company spokesperson said: “ The retired KitKat packages were intended to celebrate Orissa’s beautiful local decorations, with designs on the packages recalling the Pattachitra, a local art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery. We understand the delicacy of this matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt people’s feelings. We just wanted to encourage people to learn about art and its craftsmen “.