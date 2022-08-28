“They are posing as me”, Alfonso Cuarón denounces a scammer who asks for financing for films

Being considered one of the most important film directors in Mexico and the world began to cause problems for Alfonso CuaronWell, the Mexican accused that a person is posing as him to defraud people.

Through his social networks, the director of “Rome” Y “Gravity”, He called for people not to fall for the scam that is circulating virtually and which seeks to steal thousands of dollars.

“I am the real Alfonso Cuarón. Unfortunately, I want to warn about a scammer pretending to be me sending a ‘movie project deal’ message, to get people to fund a fake project. Please do not pay money or respond to this person, ”Alfonso Cuarón wrote on his social networks.

After this, various Internet users began to show contempt against the person who is posing as the filmmaker Mexican.

In the publication, comments such as “that this type of situation wears out” or “You are a God Cuarón. I saw ROMA again for my Mexican film history class and the whole room cried,” in a show of support for the film director.

At the moment it is unknown if any person has already been a victim of this fraud, which intends to steal thousands of dollars at the expense of Alfonso Cuaron.

How many Oscars has Alfonso Cuarón won?

Over the years the name of Alfonso Cuaron It began to become a great power within the film industry, as the filmmaker born in Mexico City has won different awards.

Among them stands out the Oscar he won in 2014 for being considered the best director with the film “Gravity”, which was carried out by the American actress, Sandra Bullock.

For 2019, Alfonso Cuaron was named once again as the best director of the year with the film “Rome”, which made Yalitza Aparicio famous.

Among the awards that the Mexican filmmaker has managed to win are also Golden Globes for best director, awards BAFTA for best film, as well as Ariel awards for best direction and photography.

