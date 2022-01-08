they are positive at Covid- Corriere.it

The shot, posted on social media by his wife. The grenade team was stopped by the ASL which did not allow them to go away to Bergamo against Atalanta on Thursday

There are six positives at Covid in Turin, which due to these infections has already missed the match on 6 January at Atalanta. The players preferred to remain anonymous, but now it is known that one of these Ansaldi, an Argentine winger who has played in Serie A since 2015, when he arrived at Genoa from Atletico Madrid (in 2016-2017 he also wore the Inter shirt). it was his wife who revealed it, posting a photo on her social profile in which Ansaldi is seen in company with his wife, Lucila. Both with the oxygen mask and with a caption without mincing words: Passing the covid together, we read.

As mentioned, precisely because of these infections the ASL of Turin had already stopped Ivan Juric’s team, which did not then take the field against Atalanta. For the same reason, the match against Fiorentina (second return day), scheduled for Sunday 9 January at 14:30, is at risk. After the Lega assembly on Friday 7 January, the match could be postponed to Monday 10 January to allow Torino to finish the quarantine. If so, officiality is expected from via Rosellini. Not the only race that is likely to miss. Already on January 6, when returning to the field after the Epiphany, four were missed.

