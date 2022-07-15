Entertainment

They are revelations! Ana de Armas recounts the ordeal she experienced with Ben Affleck and the reason for his breakup: ‘It was horrible…’

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read

Ana de Armas has exploded. The Spanish-Cuban actress has left evidence of the ordeal that happened while he was a couple of Ben Affleck. A situation that it led not to depression but to living in an anguished way. “It was horrible”pointed out De Armas who says that the constant persecution of the cameras and the paparazzi of Hollywood took its toll on them.

Access our website

And he pointed out more on this matter. “It was one of the reasons that made me leave. It was horrible. It started to get a bit too much. There is no escape there, there is no way out.”

The mecca of cinema took a heavy toll on him. It was destructive. Lots of pressure. “It is a city that keeps you anxious. You always feel that something is missing, something that is not there. Sometimes I like living in the United States, but other times I miss Europe.”

and left the judgment definitive about it. “Going through the breakup confirmed what I thought. This was not the place for me”.

Ana de Armas lives his ‘new’ life. Installed in New York and maintaining a relationship with Paul Boukadakis, Tinder executive. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there.. And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet. I barely know anyone,” reflected the artist.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amid rumors of infidelity, Emily Ratajkowski would have asked Sebastian Bear-McClard for a divorce

3 mins ago

For their daughter’s 4th birthday, Cardi B and Offset offer her 50 thousand dollars in cash

4 mins ago

Who will Conrad choose in the sixth season of Resident? Who will be his new partner? When it premieres?

15 mins ago

Disney+: three new features not to be missed this summer

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button