They are sent to the U-20 and are ruled out with the first team of Club América against FC Juárez

The America club he is working hard to correct everything he did wrong at the beginning of the championship, where we came to be in last place in the General Table. Today the Azulcremas are not yet in qualifying positions, but tonight they have a great opportunity to add three points and fight fully for a place in the Repechage.

Our rival in turn is the whole of FC Juarez, the worst team in the championship so far, since they are at the bottom of the General Table and it usually costs them a lot when they visit the Azteca Stadium field. That is why the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz They will give everything to win tonight’s match, because there is no room for error at this point.

Pedro Aquino reappears with the America Sub-20

One of the most important elements of the American squad is undoubtedly the Peruvian midfielder Peter Aquinas, someone who usually makes a lot of difference on the field, but who is often a constant victim of injuries. After several months off, the South American contender returns to activity, but he will do so with the U-20 team.

In this way it can be confirmed that Aquino is already 100% physically fit, but unfortunately we still won’t see him with the first team tonight, since the coaching staff wants him to return to activity little by little. We hope that we have the best version of him for the closing of the championship, because without a doubt the America club it is another when the Peruvian is on the field of play.