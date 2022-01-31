“They are shooting at us”: the message of the two policemen killed during a check in Kusel

During a routine check, two police officers in Kusel, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, were shot and killed overnight. They are a 29-year-old policeman and a 24-year-old policewoman: the two had managed to notify the station by radio explaining that they had been injured, but when the reinforcements arrived at the scene of the shooting for the agents there was nothing more to do. do. The dynamics of the facts are not yet clear, but the perpetrators of the double murder are on the run: one of the two is almost certainly armed. Meanwhile, the crime area is completely armored.

According to what Bild writes, the two policemen would have sent a message to their colleagues before death: “They are shooting at us,” they said via radio to the police station. After the message, communication between the control panel and the field agents was lost. The police rushed to the crime scene, but the policewoman was already dead and her colleague passed away some time later. The newspaper also reports a first message sent by the agents, in which the two explained that they had found dead game in the hood of the car they had stopped. Therefore, it could have been poachers who fired.

