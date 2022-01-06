they are stealing everything from you, here’s how to find out – Libero Quotidiano





“The techniques for spying on us have evolved more and more.” Marco Camisani Calzolari, tech savvy of Strip the news, warns the Italians of the risks of spyware, the apps that allow hackers to spy on us a smartphone. “Today we always have in our pocket a device capable of recording our every movement, everything we write or say, because in the end there is always a microphone which may always be on. How can we do to defend ourselves? “.





The goal of the spies, MCC recalls, is to get into the phone and check it. “And they exist commercial software to do so, you can buy them. And they enter as if it were butter. “It is increasingly sophisticated software. All the emails sent or received, or the conversations we have had on hackers, are within reach. Skype, Messenger or Whatsapp. And the screenshots of every open application, or the places we have been. Or even worse: listen or see live live everything we are doing or saying if we are close to the smartphone. “And all these spy software are for sale and perfectly legal, but only if applied to your device to protect it in case of loss.”

How to save yourself? For example, do not leave your smartphone to another person, “because you just need a cable to attach to your PC and secretly downloading the software is really very simple”, warns Camisani Calzolari. A clue to understand if we are spied on is to pay attention to the battery: if it wears out faster and faster, if the phone is hot and slower, it could be a symptom of spyware.



