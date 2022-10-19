They are still looking for Aidee Atenea Rodríguez Gallo, reported missing since 2020





Through its official means, the State Search Commission requests the collaboration of the media, as well as the public to locate or collect information that contributes to the search for Aidee Atenea Rodríguez Gallo, missing since April 2, 2020, in Rio Blanco, Veracruz.

Aidee Atenea was born on July 26, 2001, she is currently 21 years old; she is 1.64 m tall, she has light brown eyes, light brown skin and short curly black hair. As particular signs, she has two moles on her left cheek.

Any information that may help to find his whereabouts can be provided confidentially through the official means of the Veracruz State Search Commission:

Telephone line: 2283193187 (available 24 hours a day)

Facebook: Veracruz State Search Commission

Twitter: @cebver

Email: Buscada.veracruz@gmail.com

DISAPPEARED TOGETHER WITH HER FRIEND

On the morning of Thursday, April 2, 2020, two friends were deprived of their liberty in the municipality of Río Blanco, but only one appeared lifeless in a well.

Aidee Atenea Rodríguez Gallo accompanied 20-year-old Stefania Michelle Call Sierra when they were kidnapped by unknown individuals.

The relatives of both young women reported their disappearance to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Córdoba.

However, on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, five days after the disappearances, an anonymous caller alerted to the discovery of several corpses at the bottom of a well in a place known as “El Sótano”, in the Benito Juárez de Río neighborhood. Blanco, very close to the area where the clandestine graves are.

Only one body was found in the well. It was a young woman who apparently had been murdered a few hours.

The autopsy revealed that she was beaten to death in the abdomen. The next day her identity was confirmed. It was Stefania Michelle, employed occupation.

Her family identified her at the Forensic Medical Service, while the ordeal for Aidee Atenea’s family continues, not knowing if she is alive or dead.

The case of Aidee Atenea de is in the hands of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Complaints of Disappeared Persons in the city of Córdoba.