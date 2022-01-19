they are taking Balotelli, the president’s announcement

Latest news of the transfer market with the transfer of Mario Balotelli who leaves Turkey and Demirspor. There are updates from Corriere dello Sport on the change of shirt of the Italian striker who returns to the championship so dear to him.

Transfer market: they are taking Balotelli, the announcement of the president

They want buy Mario Balotelli who is ready to return to the championship where he grew up. Here comes the latest news on what can be the hit in this session January market with the transfer of Mario Balotelli to Newcastle in the Premier League. The English club, which has recently changed ownership, is intent on making shots of level and effect. For this reason now the Newcastle wants to buy Balotelli and Adana Demirspor come the words of President Murat Sancak who reveals everything: “For Mario, a proposal of 6 million has arrived. If they don’t offer me 10 million, I won’t let him go. We are like brothers and if I tell him not to go, he will not go “

All the news on the transfer market and on Serie A