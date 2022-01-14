Nutrition is one of the fundamental cornerstones for our health. The choices we make every day, even at the table, inevitably affect the health of our body.

Consuming fresh fruit and vegetables every day is a great way to heal your body from the inside. Even better, however, would be to choose seasonal products.

In fact, seasonal fruit and vegetables, in addition to having a very good taste, are excellent products from a nutritional point of view. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, which are really very good for our health.

Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, chicory, beets, leeks, savoy cabbage, radicchio and so much more is what we should all be putting in our shopping cart this season. So, for example, we could prepare this delicious seasonal side dish that would help the heart and purify the body.

In particular, however, today we will talk about Brussels sprouts, a type of vegetable really rich in benefits.

They are terribly smelly but eating them would be very good for cardiovascular health, eyesight and boost antioxidant defenses

Brussels sprouts have to contend with a bad reputation that precedes them. Most of us, in fact, know them for the legend that this vegetable actually produces a bad smell.

In fact, these sprouts are an excellent food, very tasty, crunchy and rich in beneficial substances for the body.

A concentrate of vitamins A, C, E, K and many mineral salts

In Brussels sprouts there are vitamins A and E, which would be very useful for fighting skin aging. In addition, carotenoids and vitamin A would aid vision, while vitamin K would be useful for clotting.

Without forgetting the large amount of minerals contained in sprouts, such as selenium and manganese, useful for strengthening the antioxidant defenses. Potassium also helps cardiovascular health. In light of this, it is true they are terribly stinky but eating them would be very good for cardiovascular health, sight and enhance the antioxidant defenses.

Here is the simplest and tastiest recipe to eat them

First we will have to peel the Brussels sprouts. Let’s clean them by eliminating the outer leaves, the most damaged parts and the hard one at the bottom. Then cut them in half and wash them thoroughly under running water. In the meantime, let’s start preheating the oven to 200 °.

Now take a pan, cover it with a sheet of parchment paper and arrange the sprouts well spaced. Season everything with salt, pepper and a drizzle of oil and bake for about 20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. When they are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, they will finally be ready.