They are the characters that erased the tattoos that were made by Belinda | Chris Angel | Lupillo Rivera | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After the end of the engagement between Christian Nodal and Belinda, on February 12, 2022, many questions began to arise around them; In addition to the controversy that has been generated by the luxurious ring that the singer gave to his beloved, several wonder about the tattoos that were made on her body and face.

Rafael Valdez, tattoo artist of the interpreter of “They did not tell you wrong”, assured that the artist has already begun the process to disappear them and tear forever from his life who until recently was going to become his wife. With this, he would make it clear that there would be no possible reconciliation between them, as some of the artists’ followers longed for.

“He already had the idea of ​​what he wanted. He is a big fan of tattoos, so I just collaborated with his idea (…). We are working on other tattoos, a very important one that we will continue working on for sure, and I will leave it that way on my part, because until he decides to show it, I cannot talk anymore, but I am sure a photo will come out soon.”Valdez said according to a publication by El Heraldo de México.

Just as the 23-year-old from Sonora decided to definitively say goodbye to the love of his life, there are other characters who also did the same; that is, after having tattooed the name or an image in honor of Belinda, after a while they had to get rid of them. Next, we tell you who they are.

The artists would have used their songs to send each other hints (Photo: Christian Nodal and Belinda / Instagram)

CRISS ANGEL

Illusionist Criss Angel decided to tattoo “Beli” on his chest in honor of his then-partner in order to show him the immense love he had for her. Although he was very optimistic that their romance would last longer, it came to an end.

Each one took different paths and since he had to continue his life, he chose to disappear all traces of the interpreter of “Bella treason”. It was so decided to modify the tattoo and instead of Beli asked to be placed God, God in Spanish.

LUPILLO RIVERA

Lupillo Rivera is another of the characters who did not resist the charms of the Spanish and to show her that he was willing to do anything, he had no better idea than tattooing Belinda’s face on his arm.

Although it was never confirmed if they had an affair, the distance between the two occurred and he, who had assured that the image would never disappear, He had it removed, but in a very particular way, since it seemed that a black marker had been passed over the artist’s face.

CHRISTIAN NODAL

Christian Nodal, who was Belinda’s formal boyfriend, also tattooed not one, not two or three tattoos, but four, the largest being the artist’s eyes on her chest. Not only that, because he placed “Beli” next to one of her ears, also the word “Utopia” on her forehead and in her hands her number 4 in honor of her anniversary.

At the moment, the interpreter of “Of the kisses that I gave you” has already modified one of the tattoos. Its about name of the artist, which he replaced with figures of poker cards. Although more needs to be covered, this is the beginning of the singer turning the page away from the person he considered his true love.