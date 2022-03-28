They are the conductors of the Oscar 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and they will make history

The 94th Academy Awards will make history on Sunday before the first statuette is handed out during the live ceremony: three women will host the prestigious Hollywood ceremony for the first time.

Actress Regina Hall and Emmy-winning comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the show with plans to bring their edgy humor and loads of fun to the often-overloaded ceremony.

The last woman to host the ceremony was Ellen DeGeneres, who did so to relatively favorable reviews in 2014. She also hosted in 2007.

Since DeGeneres’ second stint, organizers have recruited Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel. The show, which airs on ABC Tonight beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific, then went without a host for three years in a row following comedian Kevin Hart’s homophobic prank scandal before the 2019 ceremony.

Amy Schumer, left, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall appear in a promotional image for the 2022 Academy Awards. (ABC)

And it looks like the show, which is being helmed by Hall’s “Girls Trip” producer Will Packer, is making up for lost time with a trio of female hosts this year and some controversial plans to boost ratings.

Only a handful of women, beginning with Agnes Moorehead in 1948 and Claudette Colbert and Thelma Ritter in the 1950s, have organized the ceremony, but always with one or two men. The same goes for former hosts Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Liza Minnelli and Shirley MacLaine.

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg was the first woman to play solo emcee in 1994 and had repeat engagements in 1996 and 1999. And how could we forget, as much as we’d like, the serious but widely criticized season of Anne Hathaway in 2011? With a completely unprotected James Franco?

This year’s Oscars will also be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic to continue with formal emcees. And it’s happening while the war is still raging in Ukraine, so there will be plenty of sobering topics to touch on among all the industry thanks.

Hall, Schumer and Sykes have all said to “expect the unexpected,” which is hard to do with something as formulaic as the Hollywood main event. In the pre-concert promos, Schumer appears as the most eager of the three to be part of the trio.

Sykes will no doubt lean on his stand-up background and biting humor. The co-creator and star of “The Upshaws” has also hosted a number of shows, including a short-lived talk show in 2009 and guest stints on “The View,” “The Talk” and various award shows. She also appeared in Schumer’s 2017 comedy “Snatched.”

Hall, who starred in the 2017 breakout comedy “Girls Trip” and the “Scary Movie” franchise, recently appeared in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” HBO’s “Insecure” and the movie “The Hate.” You give”.

Schumer, a writer, actress, and comedian, broke through on the Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer.” She starred in two stand-up specials, wrote and starred in “Trainwreck” and the comedy “I Feel Pretty.” She also starred in a Food Network cooking series with her husband and now stars in the Hulu sitcom “Life & Beth.”

“We’re very excited to celebrate film and also make fun of people,” Hall recently told Variety. “I was like, ‘Do you think we’re going to have friends later?’ No, we will have them. It is one of the points of the night to be able to celebrate and for all of us to make fun of”. Ourselves”

Schumer had a similar thought, but also has his own ideas, including a possible tribute to Ukraine.

“There’s definitely pressure in a way to say, ‘This is a vacation. Let people forget. We just want to have tonight,’” Schumer said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last week.

“But… we have so many eyes and ears on this show. It’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that highlight the current condition.”

Meanwhile, Sykes pulled back the curtain on their presentation strategy, joking that if they’re not actively on stage at the Dolby Theatre, they’re busy drinking off-camera.

“We are going to share a monologue at the top of the program, and then you will see us in different [montajes],” he said Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Or we’ll be together, it could be two of us, it could be one of us, who knows?”

“To be honest, it’s like whoever gets drunk is going to be the one backstage,” she joked. “So if you see Amy and Regina outside, you can say, ‘Wanda’s drunk, she’s backstage, she’s drunk.'”

Kimmel, of course, has hosted the show twice, revealing to Sykes that he was paid just $15,000 for the high-profile gig: “And there’s one of me! They’ll probably have to split that. Sounds like a lot for one night, but It’s months of work before that.”

But Sykes said he does it for fun.

“It’s not that I get paid,” he joked. “Get what you pay for. If you want Wanda sober, you have to add a few more zeros and move that comma. You will get Wanda free.”

