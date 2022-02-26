They are the famous of Ukrainian origin and their position in the conflict with Russia

Several entertainment figures have reacted to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, making clear their position to resolve peacefully. Here are the celebrities who have Ukrainian roots.

Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga, actress who played Lorraine Warren in the horror saga ‘The Conjuring’, was born in the United States, the daughter of Ukrainian parents. The actress shared on Instagram a Ukrainian flag under which a stanza of the national anthem of that country can be read.

“The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet,” the publication says.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, where she spent part of her childhood. Her family came to the United States when she was 7 years old, where she took acting classes to become the star she is today.

She is known for her performances in ‘The Black Swan’ and ‘That 70s Show’. Kunis showed a parallel between a scene from World War II and the current armed conflict in Ukraine, where people have to take shelter in the subway facilities.

Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy was born in the United States, the son of Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine. He is known for his role in Star Trek, where he played Mr. Spock.

Jovovich mile

Milla Jovovich, known for her role as Alice in ‘Resident Evil’, was born in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and spent her early years in Soviet Ukraine. She later acquired American citizenship. Jovovich is famous for her roles in science fiction and action films.

Ana Layevska

Ana Layevska was born in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and as a child her family moved to Moscow, Russia, and later to Mexico, where she developed her career as an actress. Through Instagram he sent a message about the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine: “I was born in the Soviet Union, in a place where there were no borders or divisions. Today I live in Mexico but it hurts my soul to see the conflicts where my family and my friends.

I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart.”

Katherine Winnick

Katheryn Winnick, known for her role in the series ‘Vikings’, was born in Canada to Ukrainian parents. She speaks Ukrainian as her first language and was trained in martial arts from a very young age. On Instagram she shared messages of support for the Ukrainian people. “I stand with Ukraine. We are a peaceful country. We don’t deserve this war,” she wrote.

With information from Millennium.