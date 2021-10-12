they are the highest paid on Instagram

At the end Ronaldo won, also on Instagram: the Juventus striker, captain of the Portuguese national team, managed to climb the ranking of the highest paid characters for sponsored posts on the social network. A photo of him is worth it 1.604 million dollars: to say it is Hopper HQ, an English company that develops tools for digital marketing, which has just published the Instagram Rich List 2021 with which every year ago – literally – the accounts in the pockets of the most followed users (of which in the gallery above you will find the first ten positions).

This year is a real surprise, first of all for theirs dizzying growth in terms of followings, starting with Ronaldo himself, who passed from 100 million followers in 2017 to over 300 million now that also put him at the top of the list of the most followed characters in and that, above all, are worth a fortune: always Hopper estimates that the footballer earns 40 million a year from social media, much more than his cachet for Juventus which is 31 million the year.

Against all odds, Ronaldo also managed to undermine Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, the wrestler-actor, which now occupies second place for Hopper with “just” 1.52 million per post, while on the third there is the other big surprise of this year: pop star Ariana Grande, who has recently reactivated his Instagram profile to announce the wedding with the real estate agent Dalton Gomez. In 2020, Ariana was in number 5, with $ 850,000 per post, which jumped to a $ 1.51 million in 2021.

So the former Disney star has put aside the Kardashians, queens of the podium of the Instagram Rich List for a long time, who still occupy three positions in the top ten with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner respectively in fourth (last year he was second), sixth, tenth place. Yes, the Instagram Rich List this year more than ever it is a business for women: they are six in the top ten – with other big names in social networks such as Selena Gomez and Beyoncé, and all with earnings in excess of the millions of dollars per photo posted – and they occupy 56 positions in the top 100 with, among others, Chiara Ferragni in place 72 with 82 thousand dollars per post (last year it was 59 thousand on average).

Loading... Advertisements

To make the figures rise the pandemic itself contributed: in the months at home we all spent more time on social media, and the potential of photos posted by influencers has increased dramatically. Mike Bandar, co-founder of HopperHQ.com, in fact told the Guardian that “It seems that Instagram is one of the few places not negatively affected by Covid”. “With people using the app more than ever, earnings could be expected to peak. With an ever-growing number of followers and the sheer amount of exposure that each of their posts have, it’s no surprise how valuable the content of these celebrities can be. ‘ To see the top ten, browse the gallery above

READ ALSO

The highest paid characters on Instagram in 2020

READ ALSO

Ronaldo’s new home in Lisbon