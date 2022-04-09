“They are the Italian-style crafty ones, in the hospital with scowling glances”

In hospitals, the climate is tense again. Not for the infections, which nevertheless have never gone away. Not even for the lack of personnel, another atavistic problem. In fact, there is a risk of a conflict between nurses vaccinated from the first hour and colleagues who have now returned to work – protected by the law – strong only in recovery but still without the protection induced by the antidote. A heavy climate told by a nurse from Pordenone, who for her protection did not want to make her name public.



Unvaccinated nurses go back to work, how do you live this decision in the ward?

“We inevitably experience it very badly. We literally feel cheated. We believe it is an injustice ».



What bothers you most in this situation?

«The more serious fact is that what the government has decided goes against science. We signed a pact when we became nurses. We have decided to marry science and rationality. And now those who have turned their backs on science by not getting vaccinated work quietly by your side. This is an ethically difficult detail to accept. Indeed, it is quite unacceptable ».



What climate is perceived in the hospital wards?

«Let’s say we took it very badly. There is a risk of a bad climate and I can already say that there are those who frown at each other ».



Explain better …

«The unvaccinated nurses represent the Italy of the crafty ones. Those who once made the law find themselves deceived. This is how the situation has really been lived in the hospital since this thing happened ».



And they, the nurses who were not vaccinated but cured, how did they take it?

«They are very calm. They know they are protected by the law. They say that what they are doing, which is to work anyway, is allowed. And they are right ».



And how do you think about it?

“It is true that now the rule allows it, but it is not fair. It is a sensational injustice. Many of our colleagues took Covid even when vaccinated, but before they had respected the law and science “.



Do you feel little protected?

“We ask for a clear stance, both from the trade unions and the Order of Nursing Professions. They must be convinced by the side of all the nurses who have been vaccinated over time ».