they are the most regular, bianconeri not to be underestimated. Atalanta has lost simplicity- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

The trend of the last five months explains that Inter remain the most continuous and that Juve have the right to aim for any other place behind them. Commitments and contagions weigh on the championship, we are all a little hung up

Juve has been traveling at the pace of Inter for 12 games. It was October 30th, a long time ago. Since then, Inter have played one game less, but the confirmation remains that Juve have found stability. If we broaden our gaze, we discover that in this period Juve has given 14 points to Napoli, 7 to Milan and 3 to Atalanta.

What does it mean? First of all that Inter have taken the same detachments from their opponents, then that Inter and Juve have been the most regular teams for two and a half months. In a championship with staggered steps and driven by continuous media accelerations, this calm figure is of great value. He explains that Inter remain the most continuous and that Juve have the right to aim for any other place behind them. It is a fact that has just been statistical for five months, now it has become real. The opponent beaten by Juve on Saturday does not count, it counts the long series of matches in which he did better than the others. It wasn’t supposed to happen at all.

Meanwhile, Inter did not fall into Gasperini’s old traps, leaving Atalanta at a distance. It was a good match but with a short arm. They played to win both but always with a tacit thought to get out unscathed. In the two games played, Inter and Atalanta never surpassed each other. They are like complementary, Inter are much more geometric, Atalanta runs and have physical strength, but they have lost simplicity, they still speak well, but often say the same words. Inter have come closer to winning even without a deep conviction.

The result is good for both of us but will likely bring AC Milan closest to Inter just as Juve is immediately behind Atalanta. It is a championship that changes habits, it is not clear where it will lead. Bergamo has slightly creased the figure of an unstoppable Inter. The premise was wrong, opponents always exist, even if they struggle to create the disorder they would like. Commitments and contagions are weighing, small daily certainties are changing, certain assessments are changing, we are also hung up in football again, forced to wait anxiously for each match. After the top five, there remains a place for the Europa League. Turin and Verona come forward, the others remain. Oliveira arrives and scores the penalty, but it is the goalkeeper who saves Roma. Scamacca is on the 9th goal, perhaps he is the real man in this winter of angels who continue to fall on the land of sin.