They are the most stylish couple in Hollywood.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, and now that they’ve come out of hiding, they’ve once again shown why they’re so loved by fans. Sight!

In 2021, the news that all fans were waiting for was released: Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romance. Although it was not the decision of the actors, the truth is that the leak of their kissing photos forced them to admit it. Both, so far in their careers, have kept a respectable low profile, but now their love life has become extremely public. They are both known worldwide and two of the most important performers of their generation, so their fans enjoy seeing them together.

In fact, after the first images of the two of them were leaked, Tom Holland and Zendaya They stopped hiding. The two often shout their love from the rooftops through Instagram and, moreover, it is clear that they are more together than ever since they made the decision to buy a mansion in London to live together. Likewise, in each outing they enjoy, they no longer hide from the paparazzi and they are seen to be very happy with each other.

But, the last outing they made gave a lot to talk about. This was not because of a crisis or a distance between them, but because his style took all eyes. There is no doubt that, in addition to being two of the best actors of recent times, they are aware of fashion. Moreover, according to the fans the looks they wore take them to the point of surpassing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are considered the most stylish couple in Hollywood.

It was last Wednesday when Tom and Zendaya They were caught on camera leaving a New York hotel. The whereabouts of the actors are unknown, but it was certainly a formal event. Well, she wore an impressive black dress that reached above her knees and had long sleeves. Furthermore, she shaped her look with a belt that not only matched her dress, but also her shoes.

As to Tom Holland he dazzled, once again, in a gray suit. The actor combined the pants and the jacket with a black shirt that matched perfectly. On the other hand, he also wore immaculate shoes in the same color as his shirt that were impeccable with the entire outfit. And, having said that, without a doubt the Briton and the also singer position themselves, beyond being the most loved, as those with the most style in the industry.