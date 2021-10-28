Cargo Pants are back to the rescue and are ready to invade your feed! Get the perfect pair in our shopping guide …

Pockets scattered everywhere, details utility And Nineties suggestions: i cargo pants they are the must-have item of the autumn wardrobe.

A statement piece, with which to play to create always different looks: that wink at the army style, made of prints camo and oversized volumes or that prefer a more taste sporty-chic, with high waist and slim lines, trousers with pockets, “workingman” style, are the new fashion obsession of it girls and celebrities, who didn’t take long to ride the trend, always providing us with new inspirations and look ideas.

So here it is Irina Shayk, photographed at the Bulgari party in NYC, wearing a very low-waisted pair enriched by a camouflage print, metal bustier and strappy sandals. The look of Rihanna, which sports them in version daily paired with a check print shirt with puff sleeves and laces and platform boots in para.

In short, by day or by night, ladylike or military version, it is now certain: i cargo pants they cannot be missing in your wardrobe.

And in fact the brands have proposed all kinds, here is the selection signed by Grazia.it of the most beautiful models of the season.

(Credits: Balenciaga)

Very high life for the cargo pants at the palace Balenciaga in cotton with large pockets, to be combined with strappy sandals and t-shirts, for a style genderless as befits the Georgian designer’s aficionados. #androgynous

(Credits: GCDS)

A latex version GCDS with contrasting profiles and elastic bottom for those who really don’t want to go unnoticed. Perfect with the stiletto, with sneakers and hoodie oversize take on an unexpected street touch. #roarr

(Credits: Attic)

Two trends in one: denim mania marries cargo pants for a model Attic that more Y2K can’t. Dizzying heels a must, and above? If the plunge into the past doesn’t scare you (and neither does the cold) the one with the crop top is the winning combination. #retromania

(Credits: Brunello Cucinelli)

Soft virgin wool, darts and sartorial allure for Brunello Cucinelli: the version of the Umbrian designer is perfect to bring our new favorite trousers to the office as well. Silk shirt plus slingback with kitten heel et voilà, the formal meeting room-proof look is served. #bossy

(Prada)

The alliance of Miuccia and Raf continues to produce gems capable of combining portability and love for the subversion of codes. So here is a model of cargo pants slim by Prada, minimal, perfect for facing the city jungle with combat boots and windbreakers in technical fabric. #hitech

(Credits: Diesel)

A color choice that leaves no doubt, military green, and glossy details such as golden zips: if the evening includes the small hours, you can only choose this model Diesel and go on an adventure with a pair of dizzying pumps and a corset. #golden

(Credits: Max Mara)

Fluid, elegant, chic and tailored: the cargo pants by Max Mara are ready to conquer the hearts of the most demanding fashionistas, those who never go out without a perfectly ironed crease. # made-to-order

(Credits: MVP Wardrobe)

The young woman Maria Vittoria Paolillo has a clear idea of ​​what a girl wants from a pair of trousers: comfort and endless combination possibilities. Precisely the characteristics of these beautiful cargo pants with everything from sneakers to blazers. #young

(Credits: Zara)

Low waist, loose fit and clear military inspiration: this is how the Spanish brand Zara imagines the most versatile of the cargo models. The idea of ​​style? Take them one size up and squeeze them at the waist with a belt, for that “stolen from his closet” touch that never hurts. #boyfriend

(Credits: Bottega Veneta)

Daniel Lee has rewritten the codes of the brand Bottega Veneta according to a precise style: great attention to silhouettes and discreet but unmistakable logo details. Like on the pants with personalized belt, perfect to wear with lace-up sandals that tie at the ankle. # dat-to-night

(Credits: Norma Kamali)

Take the nineties faded denim, add a little 2021 comfy look, two roomy side pockets and shake well: here is the easy-to-wear model of the US designer Norma Kamali. #sporty

(Credits: Maje)

And speaking of cargo pants, could the model with camouflage print be missing? As Irina teaches, in the case of fashion sometimes philological adherence pays off. So here are the military-style trousers of Maje Paris impossible to ignore. To surprise the observer and win the decisive victory, follow the inspo of the top: combine them with über-feminine garments. #camo