“They are the real deal”: they revealed that there was already a presentation between the families of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

UNITED STATES-. It seems that the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde goes windy. Although the artists remain extremely discreet about it, according to sources close to the duo, they are stronger than ever, in addition to feeling very safe and happy with each other. The couple between the singer and the actress is so solid that there was even a presentation in the families.

“They are well past the ‘infatuation’ and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They are the real deal. Although they have busy schedules and many personal commitments, they make it a point to prioritize the time they spend together. They are quite low-key and really love spending time together with their families and friends,” the source close to the couple said.

The duo have not only made due introductions to in-laws, but also the mother of Harry Styles has met the children of Olivia Wilde. The actress shares two children, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with Jason Sudeikis, from whom he divorced in early 2020. “Harry’s mother adores Olivia and her children! Her families have merged seamlessly,” the source revealed.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating in 2021

For now, styles and Wilde spend their time together Londonwhich works wonders for both of them, since in addition to being the former One Direction member’s country of origin, Sudeikis he’s in the middle of filming Ted Lasso there. “With Ted Lasso filming at the moment, the UK is basically a base of operations, which works well for everyone,” the source explained.

The duo began dating in 2021, after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darlingmovie directed by Wilde and starring styles and Florence Pugh. The Booksmart director first spoke about their relationship last January. “I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All you care about is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”