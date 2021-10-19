They are the twins of ‘The Shining’, do you remember them? Twist of the scene, after 41 years …

How can we forget the scary twins of the movie ‘The Shining’: today their lives have changed dramatically: what they do after 41 years.

Have you ever seen the movie ‘Shining’? Absolutely yes, we are sure! Released in all cinemas back in 1980, the film was able to rise under the limelight in a real blink. So much so that even now, 41 years after its publication, it not only continues to be considered the horror film par excellence, but also one of those films that you never get tired of seeing.

Tell us the truth: how many times have you seen him with your friends or, why not, with your sweetheart? Sure, countless times! Among the undisputed protagonists of the film, we cannot help but remember them: the Twins scary. Remember when young Danny quietly played for the hotel runners on his tricycle and the two sisters appeared in front of him? What a fear, it is true! Well: how are they today, though? Or, rather, how their life has changed today? Let’s find out everything together.

Remember the twins from The Shining? Here they are today after 41 years

For lovers of horror cinema, the Shining film is a real cult. Made available in all cinemas starting in 1984, the film was an impressive success right from the start. And even now it continues to do so. It is precisely for this reason that there are so many people who are wondering what happened to some of his characters. Having established that Nicolas Cage continues to be considered a formidable actor, what do we know about others? For example, do you remember the twins? Well: how has their life changed after their success?

According to what is learned from the web, it would seem that the life of the twins has changed particularly and drastically. Having said ‘goodbye’ to the world of entertainment, the two sisters have dedicated themselves to something else. In particular, Louise became a biologist. Eventually, Lisa became a teacher.

Really a sensational twist, right?