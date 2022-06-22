“They are the Zendaya and DiCaprio of canines”

Sebastián Yatra lives one of the sweetest moments of his musical career. To the success of “Red Heels” is added an enviable tour that is going to take him around practically the entire world in the coming months. During a brief visit to Madrid, Yasss was able to interview the Colombian to learn a little more about his most personal facet. For example his mother’s best friend nicknamed him ‘Hollywood’ because he liked to tell many jokes and monologues as a child.

Throughout the conversation, Yatra has also apologized for the joke about Rauw Alejandro and Camilo that got him into trouble. In an alleged leaked video, the Colombian assured that both singers were not in love with their respective partners. Something that was later discovered to be part of a campaign to promote his latest single. Precisely, on the “TV” video clip, Yatra has revealed the enormous cache that the two protagonist dogs of said recording have. “The truth is that I wanted to make a video of dogs. I am part of the video singing and integrated, but it is a love story between Toni and Sauri. We paid Toni 2.5 million dollars and Sauri, three. She is the Zendaya of dogs and Toni is like Leonardo DiCaprio”, said Yatra to the surprise of our Adolfo. But we should not be too shocked because, according to the singer, “It is the budget that is managed in the world of dog-actors”.

In the same interview, Yatra has confessed to being a dog lover. “I have a dachshund named Rancherito and another named Lupita.. I love them both madly. We found Rancherito on the street ten years ago and he means a lot to me. I have it here in my heart”, she said.

Due to the singer’s constant travelling, Yatra cannot spend much time with them. But he remembers them and goes to visit them whenever he can. “They live in Medellin with my parents. The truth is that they have a very pleasant life in the countryside,” he assured.

If you want to know more about Sebastián Yatra, his upcoming projects or his opinion on fragile masculinity, don’t hesitate to hit play and enjoy one of the interviews we’ve been wanting to do the longest at Yasss. It is always a pleasure to be able to count, even for a few minutes, with a guy as great and funny as Sebastián Yatra. His mother’s best friend was definitely right. Yatra is all Hollywood.

Yasss interview with Sebastián Yatra

