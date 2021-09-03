They are two drops of water: that’s who Emma Watson’s double is

It would be seven i double that each of us has in the world, or so they say. And if it is difficult, indeed impossible to trace them, it may happen to meet at least one. In this case, then, we are not talking about any double, but the double of Emma Watson which with the actress really bears a striking resemblance.

The star literally grew up on the set of the Harry Potter and everyone saw her as a child, then a teenager and finally a young woman. As his life flowed on the film, another girl named Kari Lewis he showed increasing physical affinities with Watson. Thirty-one year old from Indianapolis (Indiana), Ermione’s doppelgänger told her experience to the American magazine MarieClaire.com.

The similarity with the celebrity seemed evident from the first film based on the novels of JK Rowling, so much so that Kari recalled the first episode in which she was mistaken for the friend of the wizard. “I was approached by a couple of girls while I was at the post office and they called me Hermione – he said – I didn’t recognize the name, so I went home and looked for it. That was around the time the first Harry Potter movie came out“. It was the year 2001.

Today, Lewis works as a teaching assistant but also takes advantage of her special resemblance to Emma Watson as cosplayer. Among the photos on her Instagram profile, for example, she is seen wearing Hermione’s uniform at Hogwarts school on various occasions. But he also took on the role of another character played by Watson on the big screen, that is Beautiful neither The beauty and the Beast.

Thus, Kari also manages to earn some extra cash. “I started in 2017 when I attended Indiana Comic Con – he explained again to the magazine – I have received several positive feedback as Ermione cosplay. Many turned and commented on how much I looked like Emma“. Among the meetings, Lewis reports a special one: “A little girl told me: ‘I’ve never met a real princess before!’ I wanted to cry, so I told her she was a princess too“.