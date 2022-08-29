They are unforgettable! The most beloved grandparents of television and cinema

If it is about pampering and caring, grandparents paint themselves.

This August 28, Grandparents’ Day is celebrated in Mexico, which was instituted in 1994 in the city of Chihuahua.

On August 28 of that year, the announcer Edgar Gaytán Monzón instituted Grandparents’ Day in Mexico from the microphone of the program La hora azul; the melody, When I return to your side, by María Grever and performed by Eydie Gorme and Los Panchos, served as the musical background and witness of the act.

On this special date, it is worth remembering those fictional grandparents who have left their mark in recent decades, whether in animated or live action projects.

Those who know the Looney Tunes well know that their cast includes a granny who has stolen the hearts of many generations.

It’s about “Emma Webster”, whom everyone calls “Grandma”. She protects with cape and sword the canary “Tweety”, who is harassed by the cat “Silvestre”.

In 2009, the Disney studios presented the film Up featuring “Carl”, an old man who lives alone missing his late wife, “Ellie”.

Although the couple had no children, little “Russell” came into the life of “Carl” and inadvertently had a beautiful grandfather-grandson relationship that stole the hearts of the audience.

Also Disney Pixar’s film, Coco, was a great success for the way in which it recounted Mexican traditions and for various characters such as grandmother “Elena” with her flip flop and great-grandmother “Coco”, women very dear to “Miguel”, The protagonist of the story.

“Hessen” is none other than the grandfather of “Heidi”, the little protagonist of the popular animated series of the seventies. If you have seen the cartoon, you will remember that the man is a bit annoying, but deep down he loves the girl and only wants the best for her.

Also known as the “Old Man of the Alps”, “Hessen” went to live in the mountains after his son “Tobías” (Heidi’s father) died, since the depression he suffered from was enough and led him to isolate himself for complete.

The movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) featured Grandpa “Joe”, a role played by the late actor David Kelly, who charmed the public.

Little “Charlie” (Freddie Highmore) chose “Joe” to live by his side the experience of visiting the famous factory of “Willy Wonka” (Johnny Depp). They go through intrepid adventures in the plot.

In the movie The Proposal, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds shone thanks to their performances, but so did the late Betty White.

Betty embodied “Annie”, a granny who reminded people of the importance of not losing joy and spark, even as the years pass.

Crazy, unrestrained and even careless; This is Grandpa “Edwin” (Alan Arkin) from the Little Miss Sunshine tape, which if you haven’t seen, it’s time to do so.

Despite his ups and downs, “Edwin” never stops supporting his granddaughter “Olive” (Abigail Bresnin) in her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

In the successful series, A family of ten, there is the grandfather “Don Arnoldo López”, a role that falls to “Polivoz”, Armando Manzano.

Throughout various installments, “Arnoldo” has entertained the program’s followers to the fullest and has shown his enormous taste for tamales.

And if we talk about the Mexican Republic, without a doubt, there is a granny who will always be number one and that is Sara García.

With 156 films in her filmography, the deceased artist made dozens of characters, but those of mother and grandmother are the most remembered.

According to Mexican film sites, Sara embodied for the first time, being 39 years old, an old woman in a play. To look more real, she had 14 teeth pulled. Thereafter, she repeated that role throughout her career.

His best-remembered performances are with Pedro Infante in Los tres García (1947), The Innocent (1956) and in They Say I’m a Womanizer (1949). She also appeared in telenovelas on Televisa as Viviana and Mundo de Juguete.

(FILE, ARCHIVE)

more grandparents

They too have stolen the hearts of the public

“Abraham Simpson” from The Simpsons.

“Queen Clarisse” from The Princess Diaries.

“Phil” and “Pookie” from Hey Arnold!

“Doña Nieves” from El Chavo del 8.