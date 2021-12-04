they are worth 50 times more

Common banknote? Not at all! The serial number you see in the photo that we publish accompanying the article makes it so unique.

How many things can you do with 50 euros? A full tank of fuel? An evening in a trattoria? Yes, the prices have increased, in both cases. But if you have this 50 euro bill, well then you can do a lot more! Someone thought of putting it up for sale on Ebay, but check it out at home too!

The 50 euro banknote

One of the seven euro banknote denominations and the fourth in ascending order of value. Also in terms of size, the 50 euro banknote is the fourth in ascending order among the euro banknotes. On the obverse a portal is represented while on the reverse a bridge, both relating to Renaissance architecture.

It has been used since the introduction of the euro in 2002 and is currently in circulation in 25 countries: 23 belonging to the eurozone, which use the euro as their single currency and two which use the euro in a

It is estimated that it is used by 337 million citizens. The banknote has many security features (such as, for example, the use of watermarks, embossed elements, holograms and micro-prints) that allow you to easily recognize the authenticity of the banknote.

Here, what we propose and which is for sale on Ebay, is authentic. But it has some features that make it much more valuable.

The banknote for sale

Banknote of 2017. Therefore signed by the current premier Mario Draghi, who was president of the European Central Bank at the time. What makes it so unique? The serial you see in the photo that we publish accompanying the article.

A rare and particular serial, 6666 999. What is so special about it? It is composed of two particular tris, both palindromes and mirror-like merges. The banknote for sale on Ebay is reported in excellent condition. For this piece, the seller is asking 2,500 euros. How many things can be done with a 50 euro banknote …