They argue during the holiday, she cuts off a piece of his tongue: horror movie scenes in the b & b

In the course of a violent quarrel, she grabbed his tongue with her teeth and cut it off.

It happened in a b & b in Rome, in the very central area of ​​Trastevere: two tourists of Belgian nationality were the protagonists. The woman, a 44-year-old teacher, was arrested on charges of very serious injuries.

It is not clear exactly why he committed the violent act. It is known that the two – in Rome to spend a few days of vacation – had returned drunk, hence the discussion for reasons yet to be ascertained and the mutilation, perhaps following an unrequited kiss.

The same victim then managed to call the carabinieri and ask for help.

When the military arrived on the scene they found a scene from a horror film: blood everywhere, in the mini bar the piece of tongue detached. The 40-year-old, also a university professor, put it there in the hope that someone could hang it up again. The doctors of the San Camillo hospital, where he was operated on urgently, were unable to do so. Fortunately, the man is not in danger of life but is kept under observation to avoid serious infections.

The woman initially denied the allegations but her version of events was deemed not credible. However, the possible involvement of other people in the affair continues to be investigated.

