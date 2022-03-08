They arrest 10 people allegedly involved in the Querétaro-Atlas fight

Midtime Editorial

The Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office has made it known that after having made 21 searches on various areas of the stateit’s already been captured 10 people what presumably they would have participated in Fight among the hobbies Roosters and Atlas, which could culminate in termination.

has been asked to any attacked last March 5 that attend to Specialized Unit for the Investigation of the Crime of Homicide for recognize to the possible aggressors and lift one formal complaintbecause they want to prosecute these people properly, in case they are found guilty.

The report of the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office

A few hours ago it had been reported that the prosecution issued 26 arrest warrants for alleged culprits in the fight between the hobbies of Queretaro and Atlas, So after reviewing evidence that reached their social networks, as well as the videos of the security cameras of La Corregidora, identified several of them.

After the searches carried out this morning for everything Queretarothe prosecution announced the arrest of 10 peoplewhich respond to Jesús “N”, José Alfredo “N”, Iván “N”, Jonathan Carlos “N”, Víctor “N”, Adrián “N”, Juan Manuel “N”, Eduardo “N” and Edgar Emmanuel “N”.

Between the searches They found club shirts and items, as well as some bloody tennis pairsso all the elements collected will be used for the research and one possible conviction.

“All male persons arrested, they will be presented before the judicial authority, to determine their legal status. investigations continue and the information will be kept open to public opinion,” reported the prosecution.

Similarly, it is commented thatThis is only a first step for give with all the responsiblebecause the investigations will continue and any new indication that is had will be reported.

