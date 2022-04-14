They arrest a Colombian who had been a fugitive for 27 years after the murder of his wife

(Credit: Colombian National Police/ICE Boston=

(CNN) –– FBI special agents arrested this Wednesday a fugitive who fled Colombia after the murder of his wife in June 1994 in Medellín and the attempted murder of his daughter, according to a press release.

According to the FBI, William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was residing in Belmont, Massachusetts, under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendón, after entering the United States illegally almost thirty years ago.

“The murder was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Usma Acosta shot and killed his wife. [Laura Rose Agudelo] and then shot his daughter as she tried to intervene,” the FBI said. Usma fled Colombia shortly after the incident and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, according to the FBI.

In 1996, the Seventh Criminal Court of the Medellin Circuit in Colombia sentenced Usma Acosta as an absentee prisoner to 45 years in prison on charges of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide and illegal possession of a firearm, the FBI added. . His sentence was later reduced to “28 years and six months under the new sentencing guidelines,” the statement explained.

In June 2020, special agents with the FBI’s Boston Division “received information that Usma Acosta may reside in the Boston metropolitan area. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force traced Usma Acosta’s whereabouts to her home in Belmont “, the agency said. She was arrested Wednesday “without incident as she was on her way to work” in nearby Waltham, Massachusetts, according to the news release.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded murderer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity to live without attracting attention. He needs to be held accountable for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

Now, Usma Acosta is in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). She was “issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge on charges that he violated the terms of her permanent legal status through fraud,” according to an ICE news release.

According to the FBI, immigration records showed Rendon came to the US “illegally in 1995 when he crossed the border into Mexico. In 1998, he married a US citizen and obtained lawful permanent resident status while living in Somerville.” , Massachusetts. Since then, Rendon has moved to Belmont with his wife and son.”

It is not clear if Usma Acosta has already hired a lawyer.