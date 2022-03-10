They arrest a waiter for encouraging the fight between Gallos vs Atlas on FB

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.10.2022 10:20:00





The violent acts that were registered last weekend among the Roosters and Atlas fans They keep giving you something to talk about. And it is that once they began to give the arrests of the rijos by the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Officethe story of a fanatic who was arrested and who was not present in La Corregidora at the time of the violent events.

It is about a 31-year-old man named Cuauhtemoc ‘N’which was linked to the process by “apology of the crime in its form of provocation”; this, because prior to the meeting between Querétaro and Atlas made a post allegedly encouraging violence.

However, the involved managed to check that at the time of the match between roosters and Atlas He was working as a waiter at an event; However, Lupita MurguiaSecretary of Government of the State of Querétaro, explained on her social networks the reason for the arrest of the young man.

“The apology of the crime is typified as a crime in the legal framework, it is defined as publicly provoking to commit a crime. That is why Cuauhtémoc ‘N’ was arrested,” the Queretaro official wrote on Twitter.

He will have to face the process in prison

Once he was arrested by the Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office, Cuauhtemoc ‘N’ shall being in justified preventive detention in the San José el Alto prisonat least for the next two months that the complementary investigation lasts, later it will be determined if he is released or not.