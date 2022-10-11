They arrest an organized gang that stole cars in Florida and then sold them at auctions

Miami-Dade County police arrested a group of people who were stealing cars and then selling them at auction. The 14 involved appeared in court and face several charges against them.

The authors, after stealing the vehicles, sold them to various dealers in South Florida such as Car Max and Autonation.

As if that were not enough, as soon as they carried out the criminal acts, they changed the numbers of the cars and the VIN, as reported by Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade detective.

The investigation lasted several months until the authorities arrested each of the criminals separately.

The Police Department of the aforementioned county commented that the officers at the seaport and the rest of their agents gathered the necessary information. Thus, they tightened the fence and began the arrest process.

Autonation against such facts

The Autonation company showed its total rejection of these criminal acts and supports the police efforts to clarify them.

In a press release its directors affirmed. “Autonation fully supports law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute any form of fraud related to vehicles, titles and registrations.”

“The moment we discovered these actions, we reported the fraud to the competent authorities. You can imagine, buying a car and having it stolen, that is something very serious, concluded the renowned company.

At this time, the Miami-Dade police are still on the trail of Jorge Medina, Maylon Camejo and Maikel Hernández. The three are also suspected of being involved in similar crimes.

Local authorities ask people who have been victims of acts of this type to file a complaint by calling 305-471-8477.