They arrest Doña Rosa at the Miami airport and Juan Rivera recorded everything

“The favorite son”, he has also defined himself John Rivera. But we know that he only does it to always joke with his parents madam Rosa and Peter Rivera. It was the singer and producer himself who recorded a video and announced that Doña Rosa had been detained at the Miami airport by the airport authorities. Fortunately, it was just a control search, but John recorded it all.

turns out madam Rosa He went through the metal detector and touched the internal “scan”, where the arms should go up. When you get out of it, Doña Rosa was detained for a manual search by Miami airport authorities. Apparently, the machine indicated that the mother of Lupillo Rivera and Jenni Rivera he had something in his lower abdomen. At all times, your child Juan Rivera was transmitting and recording everything that happened with his mother.

With arms up and turning around, Doña Rosa was reviewed by an immigration agent at the Miami airport. Never without losing the good humor. The officer touched the lower part of her abdomen to see if she felt something metallic, which could have appeared in the “scan”. Finally, they let Doña Rosa continue on her way and everything was left in a routine check.

Of course, we already know this pair of John Rivera and madam Rosa and the jokes did not wait. “What did mom bring?” asks Juan. “One three kilos of the good one. What do you think, that they are going to catch me with something common”, answers Doña Rosa, displaying the good humor that characterizes her.

Juan jokingly told madam Rosa who looked like Griselda Blanco: “Don’t you know who Mom is? The drug trafficker who killed her five husbands.” To which Doña Rosa replies: “That’s why I don’t know her”, they are heard talking at the beginning of the video. But the funniest thing was John Riveraonce again, did not miss an opportunity to tell Doña Rosa that her father, Peter Riverais the love of his life.

It is not a secret that everyone including Lupillo Rivera and Rose Rivera they have always joked with their parents about a possible reconciliation. But also, the jokes did not stop. It is noted that, despite the pain and the distance that the Rivera family has gone through in recent weeks, John Rivera and madam Rosa they try to keep their spirit as cheerful as possible. While we leave you with a video clip of Juan Rivera in the facet that he likes the most, singing his corrido: “Me puto a Pensi” that has more than half a million views on Youtube.

