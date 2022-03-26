They arrest fearsome Calin, a drug lord who fled to the DR

An operation between Spain and Portugal has made it possible to arrest fifteen people, including one accused of drug trafficking known as “the fearsome Calinwhen he was trying to run away Dominican Republicreported this Saturday the Spanish Police.

The Police explained in a statement that an organization accused of introducing cocaine into Spain, which it allegedly led Carlos Julio Matos Montero, “the fearsome Calin“who has a long criminal record and was about to flee from Portugal to Dominican Republichis native country.

This man was investigated by the Spanish Police since 2019 as allegedly responsible for the introduction into Spain of forty kilos of cocaine through the Madrid airport and was arrested when he was going to take a flight from Lisbon.

Among other records, Matos Montero was arrested in 2014 in Dominican Republic for the death of Oscar Gonzalez Matos. He had arrived in that country deported in 2003 after serving a year in prison in the United States, in 2009 he was accused of two murders and in 2011 of another.

The police operation culminated in numerous searches in several Spanish cities, in which 83 kilos of cocaine, 28 telephone terminals, a revolver, seven vehicles, two scales and numerous documents were seized, among other effects.

The investigation began in April 2021 when the agents learned that a man of Dominican origin was allegedly responsible for the transfer of a woman to the Spanish island of Lanzarote (Atlantic) with sixty balls of cocaine, for which she was arrested in Madrid airport.

The agents found out that it was “the fearsome Calin” and later they detected that the alleged recipient of the drug and leader of the organization fled to Portugal upon realizing the arrests of other alleged members of the gang, for which a European arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested by the Portuguese Police when He tried to escape to his country of origin.

The investigation pointed out that those investigated could be the owners of a suitcase seized at the Lisbon airport in October 2021 with thirty kilos of cocaine and two others in January 2022 with another fifty kilos, until they made several arrests, including one woman who used false documentation from Belgium to hide an arrest warrant that weighed on her for drug trafficking, according to the Police.