They arrest four Dominicans who transported 407 kilos of cocaine in the southwest of Puerto Rico

San Juan, PR.

Four Dominicans were arrested this Monday by local and federal authorities in Puerto Rico after seizing 407 kilos of cocaine, valued at 7.3 million dollars, in the southwest of the island.

Agents of the United Rapid Action Forces (FURA) of the local Police and the US Customs and Border Patrol Office on the island were carrying out preventive surveillance, when they spotted a boat sailing without lights towards Cabo Rojo, reported the local authorities in a press release.

Immediately, the officers of both dependencies proceeded to intervene the boat and managed to arrest the 4 individuals, who were seized the drug that they were carrying in a homemade yola.

The detainees turned out to be citizens of the Dominican Republic, the commissioner of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Antonio López Figueroa, said in the statement.

Subsequently, FURA officers searched the homemade yola, seizing a shipment of 335 blocks of cocaine, in 14 bales, with an estimated weight of 407 kilos.

The authorities also seized a loaded 380-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

The 407 kilos were subjected to the field test, showing positive for cocaine. Officers from the CBP and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Puerto Rico took charge of continuing the process and investigation.