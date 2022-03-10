They arrest in the US a man with 52 lizards and snakes in his clothing

The Border Patrol detained an American on the US-Mexico border who was carrying 43 horned lizards and 9 snakes in plastic bags hidden in his clothes “without caring for the health of the animals.”

The man, who was arrested in California, was carrying the plastic bags in his jacket, pants pockets and his crotch.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported the incident that occurred on February 25 when a 30-year-old US citizen driving a truck arrived at the port of entry in San Ysidro (California).

During the inspection of the driver, CBP agents found several plastic bags containing live animals, identified as 43 horned lizards (Phrynosoma) -also known as blood criers- and nine snakes.

Characterized by their flattened, oval-shaped body and a row of horn-like spines on the sides of their heads, horned lizards range from southern Canada to Guatemala.

The CBP bulletin did not provide details on the identity of the seized snakes.

“Smugglers try almost any method to get their product, in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, director of CBP operations in the San Diego area.

“In this case, the smuggler attempted to trick CBP agents into bringing these animals into the United States without regard for the health and safety of the animals,” it added.

The alleged smuggler was detained pending prosecution, and the reptiles “were placed in a secure area and will remain in quarantine as some of the species have been identified as being at risk (of extinction),” CBP added.