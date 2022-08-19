They arrest the actor Andrés Castillo; he will be transferred to the Palace of Justice in the next few hours

Santo Domingo, DR.

The actor Andres Castillo was arrested this Thursday while he was in the Gender Violence Prosecutor’s Office of the National District, located on Rómulo Betancourt Avenue, where he went to investigate the accusations of harassment and coercion of a minor under 14 years of age, that weigh against you.

The actor, on whom a complaint weighs since May of this year, will be transferred in the next few hours to the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva.

The case of Andrés Castillo came to light after the journalist Alicia Ortega released recordings of a call he made to her on her program El Informe. a 14-year-old girl to visit him late at night.

“I’m going to be here until 11:00, what I don’t want is for her to have a bad impression, but at the same time I never receive parents. You understand? So I don’t want it to be misunderstood, if you have to ask permission to go somewhere, well, you ask for it and you go and you come back, but if you have to come with equipment I’m not going to receive them, my assistant who is a woman she can’t either . So if you can’t, you tell me and I’ll send you the script another day,” Castillo invited the minor.

This Thursday the actor attended, as reported, voluntarily before the Gender Violence Prosecutor’s Office to learn about the process against her.

Actor Andrés Castillo goes to the Public Ministry after a complaint against him about alleged harassment and coercion of a minor under 14 years of age.#ListínDiario pic.twitter.com/rzLGP9tCUB — LISTINDIARIO (@ListinDiario) August 18, 2022

Together with a video accompanied by his lawyer, he assured that the authorities had not required it for the case.

“I Andrés Castillo, accompanied by Dr. Manuel Moquete, my lawyer, came voluntarily to make myself available to the Public Ministry to contribute to the investigation that they, I assume, are organizing due to the public rumor that has come to light,” he said.