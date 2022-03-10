They arrest the director of Black Panther in a bank because they thought he had gone to rob

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Film director Ryan Coogler suffered a nasty incident Wednesday morning while trying to withdraw a large amount of money from a Bank of America branch in Atlanta.

Coogler approached the bank counter wearing a beanie hat, sunglasses and a Covid mask. The Black Panther director then handed a handwritten note to the cashier. The note read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 in cash from my checking account. Please count the money elsewhere. I’d like to be discreet.”

According TMZ, the cashier interpreted the situation as an attempted robbery when the amount of the transaction triggered an alarm in the banking system. The cashier (described as a pregnant black woman) then informed her boss about her, and together they called the police. Authorities detained two people who were waiting for Coogler in a van outside the bank. Afterwards, they handcuffed the young director.

Coogler later told Variety: “This situation should never have happened, but Bank of America cooperated with me and addressed the issue to my satisfaction, so it’s over with.” Bank of America added: “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened, and we have apologized to Mr Coogler.”

Ryan Coogler is one of Hollywood’s breakout directors. The directed Black Panther in 2017 and has spent a lot of time in Georgia this past year to shoot its sequel, Wakanda Foreverwhich will be released in November without its leading man, the late Chadwick Boseman.