They arrest the driver of an injured bus in Bávaro

Santo Domingo, DR.

He was arrested on driver Franklin Nín Pérez, who was driving the bus that had an accident on Bulevar Turístico del Este in Bávaro, in which the three dead people and more than 20 injuries.

Deputy prosecutor Dennis Guerrero, prosecutor of Verón, informed this medium that due to the particularity of this case, the bus driver will be criminally cited.

Nín Pérez was interrogated and was being guarded at the hospital. After he was discharged, he was detained.

The public prosecutor advanced that in principle the driver declared that the accident was due to the fact that a truck loaded with materials crossed in front of him, prompting him to make the deadly turn.

However, the angle of a video that was leaked through social networks from the scene of the accident does not show the truck nor can the speed at which the driver turned be specified, while some versions indicate that it seems that it could be ” blow up a tire” because of the way the bus slides.

Chilean tourist Dominique Dreman, a survivor of the accident, told a Chilean media outlet that the accident had occurred because the driver was traveling high speed.

While the Direction of Traffic and Land Transport (Digesett) He explained that the accident was caused by a landslide.

The accident ended with the lives of Karla Rodríguez Dionisio, Valeria Victoria Brovelli and Valeria Paola Medina.