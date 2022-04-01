They arrest three men who hid cocaine in “air fryers” to send it to the United States

A federal grand jury indicted three men on eight criminal counts for allegedly using the Postal Service to ship cocaine hidden in air fryers to the continental United States.

The head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrowexplained that the charges, for drug trafficking, against Hector Colon Rosario, Edgardo Colon Pons and Carlos Neftali Torres Santiago could represent a minimum prison sentence of 10 years.

The investigation against these individuals was called “Operation Air Fyer Express”, because, supposedly, they used these household appliances to hide the drug.

“The indictment alleges that beginning in June 2020, the defendants used the United States Postal Service to ship kilograms of cocaine to the continental United States. Specifically, these three defendants purchased new appliances such as air fryers, among other things, and concealed kilograms of cocaine in those newly purchased items”, detailed Muldrow in a press release.

Some of the states to which the drug arrived were: Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland.

The defendants appeared yesterday before Judge Marcos E. López of the United States District Court in Puerto Rico.

“If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering United States sentencing guidelines and other legal factors,” Muldrow said.

Special Assistant United States Attorney R. Vance Eaton is prosecuting this case.