They arrest three people linked to a gang that clones social program cards

The National Police arrested three men in the Santo Domingo Este municipality, accused of belonging to a gang dedicated to carrying out fraudulent transactions, by cloning cards belonging to beneficiaries of the Social Subsidy Administrator programs (Adess) .

They are the brothers Augusto José and Stanly Augusto Fernández Mejía, as well as Ramón Antonio de la Cruz de la Cruzwho were seized 464 PVC plastic cards (blank) and the vehicle in which they were transported.

This arrest was achieved thanks to the coordinated work between the police officers assigned to the Central Intelligence Directorate (DINTEL) and the High Technology Crime and Crime Investigation Department (DICAT).

The arrest of the three men occurred when they were traveling on board the Honda Touring vehicle year 2016, gray, license plate PP766305, along Respaldo Nuevo street, San Isidro sector, in the aforementioned municipality, where they intended to make several fraudulent transactions, in clear violation of the Law 53-07, to the detriment of the Dominican State.

The detainees will be sent to the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding legal purposes.