They arrest two Cubans who arrived on the shores of Florida on surfboards

The United States Border Patrol has reported the arrest of two Cubans who arrived in the Florida Keys on surfboards.

Walter N. Slosar, Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent, has communicated via Twitter that “Two Cuban migrants were detained after making landfall in the Florida Keys, on windsurf boards.”

“They will be subjected to a repatriation process. No injuries were reported.” added.

The Cubans ignore the warnings of US authorities and continue throwing themselves into the sea, despite the fact that the majority are returned to Cuba.

“The Marathon Coast Guard Station crew prevented an illegal migration vessel from disembarking in the United States. People who want to come to the US must do so by legal means and not on unsafe trips or paying smugglers,” the Embassy of that country in Havana recently stated.

However, the unprecedented crisis in which the Island is plunged has caused thousands of Cubans to try to “abandon ship” at all costs.

Last fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2022, 6,182 rafters they were intercepted by the Coast Guard (USCG).

Very recently, a boat with 27 Cuban migrants was shipwrecked near the Florida Keys, as a result of inclement weather following the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Border authorities initially reported that four people had swum to shore. Later, it was learned that a total of nine migrants had been rescued and were safe.

Unfortunately, on October 2, they reported from their official Twitter account that the search for the 16 disappeared persons was suspended, “pending new information.”

From the USCG they insist: “our air and surface crews maintain vigilance to save lives and avoid illegal and unsafe companies.” For now, the warnings fail to stop the Cubans.