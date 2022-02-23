They arrested a man accused of illegal practice of medicine

A man was arrested on Tuesday for illegally practice medicine and have a clandestine dental mechanics office in Villa Lugano.

The false professional manufactured prosthetics for implants in the middle of an environment without authorization or asepsisreported from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City.

The investigation was carried out by the Crimes Against Health and Personal Safety Division of the City Police, whose officers detected the existence of a clandestine office located on Murguiondo street, where dental implants and prosthetics were offered.

After the raid the place was closed. From there, dental pieces, supplies, manufactured prostheses, manufacturing machinery, dental surgical material, mortars, molds and dental impressions, carafes and compressors were seized to catalyze, as well as files with documentation and patient medical history.

The investigations determined that the man, of legal age, offered services at low cost, aimed at retirees and people with limited resources. During the operation, the officers found a clandestine laboratory in which prostheses for implants were manufactured without the minimum safety and hygiene standards.