They arrive in theaters to face mutant chaos (Review)

the comeback that the ninja turtles needed

After years away from the human world, the brothers set out to perform heroic acts to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. His new friend April O’Neill helps him confront a mysterious crime syndicate, but soon they try to unbalance him by unleashing an army of mutants on him.

If you like our work, you can support us by making a contribution.

by Ignacio Rapari

First of all, it should be noted that whoever wrote these lines is not a fanatic or a great connoisseur Ninja TurtlesTo the point of knowing the minimum and essentials about these iconic characters who return to the theaters after a break of seven years (was the last commercially released production) ninja turtles 2Relaunched sequel released in 2014 and produced by Michael Bay, However, this minimal knowledge is enough to confirm that this reboot, which takes advantage of the visual phenomenon Spider Man Of miles moraleis a more graceful return of the quartet formed by Leonardo ,Nicolas Cantu, donatello ,Mika Abhay, michelangelo ,Shameon Brown Jr.) And Raphael ,Brady Nunn,

In this case, the output of the pair Seth Rogen / Evan Goldberg and director Jeff Rowe (with co-director Mike Rianda Of mitchell family vs machine) acts like a coming of age in which the Turtles want to be part of the human world and live a normal life outside the sewers where they -always- master splinter ,Jackie Chan), constantly protects them, with many father-like influences in this story.

That trigger is what will serve as an excuse for the Turtles to engage in evil plans. Super Fly ,ice Cube) and the parade of mutant creatures he leads, which feature somewhat bizarre and unique creativity in many of the film’s passages. While everything is sustained by the sheer scale of the narration and animation.

Clearly, though quite subtly, the Turtles’ new comeback is well suited to the present day. April O’Neill lordship – and even dressed as a schoolgirl – played by Megan Fox In the last production she is now a young teenager with ambitions to become a journalist and has multiple anxiety issues) and essentially, leaves everything ready for a possible sequel. without showcasing the awesomeness of the latest movies from miles morale, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant This serves one of the most important purposes in today’s marketplace: establishing a franchise with a personality of its own.

Title: Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos

Titulo Original: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Direction: Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears.

Original Voices: Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph.

Screenplay: Seth Rogen.

Producers: Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Evan Goldberg.

Genre: Family. adventure. Animation.

Origin: United States.

If you like our work, you can support us by making a contribution.