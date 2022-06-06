They ask $ 1.76 million dollars for the penthouse where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They are still part of the headlines and this time it is because it was announced that His old penthouse on Broadway in Los Angeles was put up for sale.

This information was released by the ‘New York Post’ a couple of days after the sentence of the trial between the couple for defamation was given. According to a source from that medium, it is a coincidence that the property entered the real estate market right at this time.

In this penthouse, located specifically in the Eastern Columbia Building, it was the home of both during their complicated marriage. In 2017 they sold the place for $1.47 million dollars and for several years it was rented for $5,500 dollars a month, now asking for $1.76 million dollars.

The full extent of this residence has not been released by the media, but it is known that it has one bedroom, two bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities even though each space is not very large.

The most striking thing about this property, apart from the fact that it belonged to Depp and Heard, is that it is located in a very striking art deco style building. In total, this building has 13 floors and, although it is not too tall, its façade has made it one of the most striking and representative in the area.

The Eastern Columbia Building was built in 1930 under the design of architect Claud Beelman. At the time of its design and construction, the idea was that this building would house the stores of renowned brands such as Eastern and Columbia.

Over the years the Eastern Columbia Building and in 2006 already had 147 apartments available for millionaires interested in living or investing there.

