They ask $10 thousand for this $200 bill, did they pay you with one?

Although not one of the most new $200 banknotes of the G Family of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) when an older copy reaches your hands, one of those that had the portrait of the New Spain writer Juana of Asbajealso known as Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz there is nothing to worry about because they continue to enjoy the recognition of the monetary authority to be valid for your different transactions of the day, so you can accept them and spend them normally again.

While the pieces with the new designs are distributed, by order of the Banxicothe branches of the banking commercial They will be in charge of detecting the oldest issued banknotes – being valid those that are expressed in the unit of the new Mexican peso – when they arrive at their facilities, for payments or other banking operations.

But instead of returning them to normal circulation in the Mexican economy, they are set aside to be replaced with the new bills; however, instead of this whole process there are users who prefer to try to sell them online, often putting considerably high prices as this $200 pesos bill that they want to sell in exchange for 10 thousand pesos.

They are not recent bills, but they retain their value so that you can spend them at the $200 indicated. (Free Market Mexico)



Perfectly valid to buy at the corner store, in the supermarket or to settle any payment in everyday life, it is true that with the withdrawal process it will become more difficult to find, so you still have the opportunity to get hold of the Yours if you want to start your collection of coins and banknotes – a hobby known as numismatics – before a copy like this becomes difficult to locate.

Specifically, we are talking on this occasion about a presentation of paper money that was launched as part of the D1 family of Banxico banknotes, predominantly green in color. In addition to the recognizable portrait of the celebrated poet, elements such as colonial-era books, an inkwell, and a portion of Sor Juana’s library are incorporated into the design.

On the back, or reverse, the Temple of San Jerónimo can be seen with some ornamental elements from that historical period. The variant of this banknote was presented on October 15, 2001 and another version that includes markings perceptible to the touch as improvements to its security came out in 2005.

As for selling them, you should know that the official support they have for their use only contemplates the 200 pesos that the same paper currency indicates as a denomination, corresponding then to its face value.

If you have banknotes of this type that also include some characteristic of collectible interest, such as serial numbers with striking sequences or capicúa, you can go to a numismatic house so that a connoisseur reviews the pieces and guides you on their market value so that you can make your publications on sites such as Mercado Libre México or other similar ones with an adequate price so that the items are sold instead of being relegated for having too high figures .

