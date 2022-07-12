They ask Cubans in the United States to “encourage” their relatives to emigrate legally

The Coast Guard made a request to Cubans in the United States through a recent statement reporting new repatriations of Cuban migrants. Meanwhile, the residents of the Island claim for an increase in consular services.

The United States Coast Guard reported this week on the repatriation of 71 Cubans to the Island last Friday. Since October 1, 2021, its crews have intercepted 3,067 rafters.

This has been the message that they have shared in Twitter:

“The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Pablo Valent repatriated 74 Cubans to Cuba on Friday, after several interceptions off the coast of the Florida Keys.”

In the note, Captain Mario Gil, of the Seventh Coast Guard District, asked families and friends to encourage their loved ones to seek “a safe and legal path to the United States.”

“Keep your word, what you promised the Cubans. We want to migrate legally. We do not want easy and unsafe paths. Open our embassy and speed up the processes. Comply with the 20,000 annual visas,” they commented in the Coast Guard publication.

CUBANS IN THE UNITED STATES: EMIGRATION INCREASES

Last June, the US Embassy in Havana announced that “all immigrant visa appointments would be scheduled for immediate family members, including spouses and children under the age of 21, of US citizens, with interviews beginning in July 2022.”

However, they noted that they were still unable to accept transfer requests from other visa categories.

They also reported that “the US Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana continues to be the designated processing office for immigrant visa services for Cuban applicants, and priority is given to certain categories of visas”.

The economic crisis in Cuba, the opening of the free visa for Nicaragua and the delay in the processing of thousands of reunification files have thrown Cubans towards the riskiest route to reach the United States.

Nearly 26,000 Cubans arrived in the US last May through the southern border with Mexico. The figure amounts to more than 140 thousand since last October.